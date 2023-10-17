Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 681,659 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

