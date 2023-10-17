First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.3 %

FCNCA traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $1,392.18. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,371.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,270.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

