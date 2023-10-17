First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $8.74 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day moving average of $182.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
