First National Corp MA ADV Sells 348 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

