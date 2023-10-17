First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after buying an additional 273,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,577,000 after acquiring an additional 377,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.56 during trading on Tuesday. 100,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.