Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $868,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $113.58. 2,247,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
