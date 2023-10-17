Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.48 on Friday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

