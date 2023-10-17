Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

