Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,880 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

