Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 515,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $146,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

