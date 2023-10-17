G999 Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $24.52 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002785 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

