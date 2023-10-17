Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $123.20 Average PT from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of GRMN opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $109.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $4,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

