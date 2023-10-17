GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

