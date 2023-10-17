Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up about 4.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Genius Sports worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,544 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,627,000 after buying an additional 1,212,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Genius Sports stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.