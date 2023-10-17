Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 19.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,297 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 636.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 4,399,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,153,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 3,756,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,564 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

