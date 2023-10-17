Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 198,630 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.98% of Glacier Bancorp worth $68,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GBCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 39,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

