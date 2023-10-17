Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. 145,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.