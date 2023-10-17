Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 3.6 %

PFE opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.