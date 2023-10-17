Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Position Decreased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543,145 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $137,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after buying an additional 4,269,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after buying an additional 1,615,038 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,482,000 after acquiring an additional 814,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.5 %

GO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 101,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,152 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

