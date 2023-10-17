H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

FUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

NYSE:FUL opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $81.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 104,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

