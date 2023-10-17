Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $83.40. 90,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

