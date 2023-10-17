Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.34. 59,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,750. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.01 and its 200 day moving average is $217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

