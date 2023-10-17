Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $13.59 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.