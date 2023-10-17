Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.37%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

