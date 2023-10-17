Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $748.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,318. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.57 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $754.41 and a 200 day moving average of $751.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

