Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,869.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,869 ($22.83) and last traded at GBX 1,876.50 ($22.92), with a volume of 175366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,883.50 ($23.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,300 ($28.09) to GBX 2,000 ($24.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Halma news, insider Steve Gunning acquired 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,934 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £29,996.34 ($36,638.99). In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.82), for a total transaction of £332,451.32 ($406,072.21). Also, insider Steve Gunning bought 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,934 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £29,996.34 ($36,638.99). 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

