Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 282.14%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

