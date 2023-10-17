Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 753,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345,619 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $8,509,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,078,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. 37,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,959. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.