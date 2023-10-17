HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,932 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $81,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,614,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $242.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,307. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

