Head-To-Head Analysis: Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) versus Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) and Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Veritiv and Klabin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv 4.78% 37.30% 13.99% Klabin 22.59% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veritiv and Klabin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Klabin 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Veritiv currently has a consensus price target of $158.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Veritiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Klabin.

Veritiv pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Klabin pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Veritiv pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Klabin pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Veritiv has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klabin has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritiv and Klabin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $6.44 billion 0.36 $337.90 million $22.21 7.62 Klabin $3.88 billion 1.44 $864.06 million $1.64 6.06

Klabin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritiv. Klabin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Veritiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritiv beats Klabin on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies in various product categories that include towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals, and skincare, as well as re-merchandising, budgeting and compliance reporting, and inventory management services. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, paper, and graphics products. This segment also provides print management, paper procurement, and supply chain management solutions. It serves manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale and retail, healthcare, transportation, property management, higher education, entertainment and hospitality, commercial printing, and publishing sectors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Klabin

Klabin S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper. In addition, the company offers industrial bags, corrugated boxes, and other packaging products. Further, it engages in the reforestation business; and hotel business. In addition, the company provides port, and finance services, as well as invests in other companies. Klabin S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

