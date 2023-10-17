Head-To-Head Review: Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) vs. Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Free Report) and Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Medios and Patterson Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medios N/A N/A N/A Patterson Companies 3.28% 22.24% 8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medios and Patterson Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medios 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patterson Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Patterson Companies has a consensus target price of $36.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Patterson Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than Medios.

This table compares Medios and Patterson Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patterson Companies $6.52 billion 0.46 $207.56 million $2.19 14.15

Patterson Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Medios.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Patterson Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats Medios on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies. This segment includes cytostatic infusion preparations, antibody therapies, virostatic and antibiotic medications, parenteral nutrition solutions, and investigational medicinal products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems. It also provides a range of related services comprising software and design services, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing. The Animal Health segment distributes biologicals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritional's, consumable supplies, equipment, and software, as well as value-added services. This segment also provides private label portfolio of products to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. The Corporate segment offers customer financing services; and sells other miscellaneous products. It serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

