Heritage Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.65 and its 200 day moving average is $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

