Heritage Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.18. The company has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

