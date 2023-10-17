Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 634,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 86,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

