Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires 7,150 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,424,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,563,000 after purchasing an additional 501,924 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 46,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

