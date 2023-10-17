Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

