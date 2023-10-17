Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.60 to C$10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$419.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.53 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2465209 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

