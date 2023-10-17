Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

