IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $80.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 17,714.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after buying an additional 755,327 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after buying an additional 609,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

