Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.73 and its 200-day moving average is $238.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.04 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

