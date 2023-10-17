Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura raised Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.