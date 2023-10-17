InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on InMode

InMode Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.17. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. Equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,749 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.