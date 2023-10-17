Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

