InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

IHT stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.23. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,370,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $785.00 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,278,885. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, with a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,640 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.