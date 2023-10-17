Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.16. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $162.05.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.