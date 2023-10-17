Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 10,618 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,080,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 265,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.37. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

