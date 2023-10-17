Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $270.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.