Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $49,320,630. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.8 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $863.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $864.60 and a 200 day moving average of $834.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $521.43 and a 12-month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

