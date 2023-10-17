Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $16,790,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.30 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

