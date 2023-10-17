Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,331 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

Intel stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,841,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,966,363. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

